Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 11:54 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Rising infections in South America

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 5 million, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. A large number of those came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France, and the United Kingdom as having the world's third-largest outbreak behind the United States and Russia.

The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally. Don't count on a vaccine

Governments should not count on a successful vaccine against COVID-19 being developed anytime soon, said William Haseltine, a groundbreaking researcher of cancer, HIV/AIDS, and human genome projects. While a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed, Haseltine cautioned that vaccines developed for other types of coronavirus had failed to protect mucous membranes in the nose where the virus typically enters the body.

However, he said the virus can still be controlled by careful tracking of infections and strict isolation measures, and urged people to wear masks, wash hands, clean surfaces and keep a distance. China fur and traditional medicine trade to continue?

China's parliament is preparing new laws to ban the trade and consumption of wildlife, following on from a temporary move in January after exotic animals traded in a Wuhan market were identified as the most likely source of COVID-19. However, local action plans published this week suggest the country's fur trade and lucrative traditional medicine sectors will continue as usual.

That means practices that lead to cross-species virus transmission could continue, said Peter Li, China policy specialist with Humane Society International, an animal rights group. China's annual national session of parliament, delayed from March, starts on Friday.

Sports and sleepwear over suits and ties The new best sellers at Marks & Spencer are sportswear, sleepwear, and bras, while sales of suits and ties are down to "a dribble", as the coronavirus lockdown transforms shoppers' priorities, Britain's biggest clothing retailer said on Wednesday.

What customers are buying is "completely different from what it would have been a year ago," M&S chairman Archie Norman told reporters, after the 136-year-old group published annual results and its response to the pandemic. Along with surging sales of jogging pants, hoodies and leggings, an emphasis on home comforts and family needs has boosted bedding sales by 150% and children's footwear sales by 98%.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 11 pc as Q4 profit jumps two-fold

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020. The stock advanced 10.75 per cent to Rs 220.80 on BSE, an...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020