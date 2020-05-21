COVID-19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study

The life-altering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to result in lasting physical and mental health consequences for many people worldwide, particularly those from vulnerable populations, according to a study. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health studied low-income women from New Orleans, US, who were surveyed the year prior to, and at intervals after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

The women reported a range of traumatic experiences during Katrina, many of which are similar to those now occurring during the coronavirus pandemic, including bereavement, lack of access to medical care, and scarcity of medications, they said. The study, published in the journal PNAS, showed that at one, four and 12 years after the hurricane, the exposures most strongly associated with post-traumatic stress, psychological distress, general health, and physical health symptoms were those most common to the current pandemic.

"This pandemic is likely to have profound short- and long-term consequences for physical and mental health," said Sarah Lowe, Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health. "These impacts are likely to be even larger than what we have seen in previous disasters like Hurricane Katrina, given the distinctive qualities of the pandemic as a disaster," Lowe said.

The research did not include other exposures that are taking place during the pandemic, such as financial losses and unemployment, which are also likely to have additional and significant impacts on public health. The findings suggest that, in addition to promoting actions to reduce COVID-19 transmission and addressing longstanding health disparities contributing to COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, public health measures should also prevent and mitigate exposures that will have indirect effects on mental and physical health.

This includes preventing lapses in medical care and medication access, according to the researchers. Another key exposure in the study was fear for one's own safety, and the safety of others, they said.

The researchers said public health messaging should provide tips for managing anxiety and fear, in addition to promoting efforts to increase safety from COVID-19 transmission. Supplemental health services should be provided to those who are bereaved or are experiencing clinically significant fear and anxiety-related to the pandemic, Lowe added.