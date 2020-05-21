Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:06 IST
COVID-19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The life-altering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to result in lasting physical and mental health consequences for many people worldwide, particularly those from vulnerable populations, according to a study. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health studied low-income women from New Orleans, US, who were surveyed the year prior to, and at intervals after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

The women reported a range of traumatic experiences during Katrina, many of which are similar to those now occurring during the coronavirus pandemic, including bereavement, lack of access to medical care, and scarcity of medications, they said. The study, published in the journal PNAS, showed that at one, four and 12 years after the hurricane, the exposures most strongly associated with post-traumatic stress, psychological distress, general health, and physical health symptoms were those most common to the current pandemic.

"This pandemic is likely to have profound short- and long-term consequences for physical and mental health," said Sarah Lowe, Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health. "These impacts are likely to be even larger than what we have seen in previous disasters like Hurricane Katrina, given the distinctive qualities of the pandemic as a disaster," Lowe said.

The research did not include other exposures that are taking place during the pandemic, such as financial losses and unemployment, which are also likely to have additional and significant impacts on public health. The findings suggest that, in addition to promoting actions to reduce COVID-19 transmission and addressing longstanding health disparities contributing to COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, public health measures should also prevent and mitigate exposures that will have indirect effects on mental and physical health.

This includes preventing lapses in medical care and medication access, according to the researchers. Another key exposure in the study was fear for one's own safety, and the safety of others, they said.

The researchers said public health messaging should provide tips for managing anxiety and fear, in addition to promoting efforts to increase safety from COVID-19 transmission. Supplemental health services should be provided to those who are bereaved or are experiencing clinically significant fear and anxiety-related to the pandemic, Lowe added.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ARI maps alternative dwarfing genes in wheat to reduce crop residue burning

In India, close to twenty-three million tonnes of leftover rice residues are annually burnt by farmers to get rid of the straw and prepare their fields for sowing wheat, which is the next crop, resulting in air pollution. Also, dry environm...

Italian bond yields up marginally, still close to recent low

Italian government 10-year bond yields rose slightly on Thursday from a near six-week low reached this week as nervous investors awaited more detail to emerge from the proposed 500 billion euro 547.90 billion EU recovery fund. Amid continue...

SC awards higher compensation to kin of man killed in 2010 AI crash case

The Supreme Court has awarded Rs 7.64 crore compensation to the next of kin of a 45-year old man who was killed when Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai crashed on landing in Mangaluru on May 22, 2010 that killed 158 of the 166 passenge...

Uber expands 'Connect' service to five more Indian cities

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said its package delivery service Connect has been rolled out in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh. The service, which was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020