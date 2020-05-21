Left Menu
Development News Edition

US providing $3.2 million to Egyptian Red Crescent to mitigate COVID-19

This funding will support ERC’s network of 30,000 volunteers and health professionals to conduct community outreach and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as build ERC’s capacity to respond to future crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:19 IST
US providing $3.2 million to Egyptian Red Crescent to mitigate COVID-19
USAID assistance will specifically support the distribution of hygiene kits and supplement ERC's mobile resource centres to expand awareness of safe hygiene practices and provide initial fever screenings. Image Credit: ANI

The United States Government, in partnership with the Government of Egypt, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing 51 million Egyptian Pounds (or $3.2 million) to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt. This funding will support ERC's network of 30,000 volunteers and health professionals to conduct community outreach and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as build ERC's capacity to respond to future crises.

U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen stated, "As the entire world battles coronavirus, the United States felt it important to provide special, targeted support to Egypt to fight this pandemic. This support from the American people will assist tens of thousands of Egyptian healthcare professionals and volunteers respond to COVID-19, and reach millions of Egyptians."

Minister of International Cooperation Dr Rania Al-Mashat noted, "All stakeholders, including civil society, are working together to address the health and economic challenges caused by COVID-19. Through USAID support, the ERC will implement pandemic prevention and preparedness activities. We are collaborating closely with all partners to address the country's development priorities." Dr Nivine El-Kabbag, Minister of Social Solidarity and Deputy Chairperson of ERC said "We are proud of our cooperation with USAID to support the constant efforts exerted by the Egyptian Red Crescent. I want to stress that cooperation with USAID will have a major impact on the development of ERC's services and its access to a larger number of beneficiaries."

USAID assistance will specifically support the distribution of hygiene kits and supplement ERC's mobile resource centres to expand awareness of safe hygiene practices and provide initial fever screenings. To ensure that volunteers are quickly sent where they are most needed and that ERC maintains coordination and communication with its volunteers, USAID will help strengthen its command and control capabilities through technical equipment upgrades. USAID will also assist ERC to provide psycho-social support services to health workers so that they can continue to serve the Egyptian public.

Over the past 40 years, the United States through USAID has invested over one billion dollars in strengthening Egypt's health systems by working in partnership with the Egyptian people to improve maternal and child health and nutrition, eliminate infectious diseases, and educate and mobilize community health workers to deliver home-based health information and services.

For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in public health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance. Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can become a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sushmita Sen on 26 yrs of Miss Universe title: What a magical fairytale

Sushmita Sen is reminiscing about her win at 1994 Miss Universe pageant and the actor says she looks back at the event 26 years later with a lot of goodness and gratitude. Sen was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to ...

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats: Aviation Minister.

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats Aviation Minister....

NovaLead Pharma to conduct clinical trials for repurposed drug for COVID-19

Drug repurposing firm&#160;NovaLead Pharma on Thursday said&#160;it&#160;has received approval from the&#160;Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI&#160;to conduct phase III clinical trials&#160;for its repurposed drug discovery to tre...

Odisha govt says IMD forecast getting better with time, thanks 'cyclone man' Mohapatra

The Odisha government on Thursday showered praises on the India Meteorological Department IMD, saying weather forecast is getting better with time, a day after cyclone Amphan rolled past its coast causing minimal damage in the state. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020