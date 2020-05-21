France's coronavirus death rate slows over previous 24 hours

French health authorities reported 83 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, an increase of 0.3%, bringing the total in hospitals and nursing homes to 28,215.

The rate of increase was 0.4% on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units fell to 1,745 from 1,794 a day earlier. In total, 17,583 people were hospitalised with COVID-19, a decrease of 358 over the past 24 hours.