France's coronavirus death rate slows over previous 24 hours

France's coronavirus death rate slows over previous 24 hoursReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:43 IST
French health authorities reported 83 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, an increase of 0.3%, bringing the total in hospitals and nursing homes to 28,215.
The rate of increase was 0.4% on Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units fell to 1,745 from 1,794 a day earlier. In total, 17,583 people were hospitalised with COVID-19, a decrease of 358 over the past 24 hours.
