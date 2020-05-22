Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia issues arrest warrants for 10 mayors for alleged graft

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 05:34 IST
Colombia issues arrest warrants for 10 mayors for alleged graft

Colombia's attorney general's office said on Thursday it will issue arrest warrants for 10 mayors for alleged acts of corruption during the country's two months of coronavirus lockdown.

In addition, the Andean country's inspector general is moving ahead on 512 disciplinary processes involving 26 provincial governments and 271 mayor's offices. Corruption is a hot-button political issue in Colombia. Graft costs the country an estimated 5% of its gross domestic product a year, equivalent to about $13 billion, according to the comptroller.

Colombian authorities have discovered cost overruns in purchases of food and hospital equipment as well as tenders given to companies without relevant experience or with political connections, the attorney general's office, comptroller and inspector general said in a joint virtual press conference. "We are on a crusade to defend Colombians' public resources, which are sacred and by virtue of this crisis are ever more scarce," the inspector general, Fernando Carrillo, said, urging citizens to continue to report irregularities.

The inspector general can impose disciplinary sanctions on public officials, while the attorney general's office takes on criminal investigations, and the comptroller is charged with recovering state resources. Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said his office reviewed some 3,000 contracts for irregularities and found information that led to the issuance of arrest warrants for the 10 mayors.

"We will not allow public resources to be used improperly," he said. The mayor of Armenia, located in the coffee region, is among those implicated. Comptroller Carlos Felipe Cordoba said his office has reviewed 3.1 trillion pesos ($815 million) worth of contracts meant to provide goods or services related to pandemic response. It has detected $110.4 million in cost overruns. The majority of contracts are for hospital and safety equipment, food and service provision, he said.

Twelve provincial governments and 10 municipalities are implicated in the investigations, while the Navy paid double for some 1.7 million units of face masks, Cordoba added. ($1 = 3,804.12 Colombian pesos)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China omits GDP goal, pledges higher spending

China refrained from setting a 2020 GDP growth target and pledged to step up spending and financing to support its economy, according to Premier Li Keqiangs work report released on Friday at the start of the annual parliament meeting. It ma...

'The saddest Eid' - coronavirus cuts lifeline for Indonesian migrant families

By Beh Lih Yi and Randy Mulyanto KUALA LUMPURJAKARTA, May 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S ince leaving his village in Indonesia to work abroad three decades ago, Wasito has never failed to send money home at Eid to support family in the w...

Madden Invitational 2.0 to feature current, former NFL stars

Following the success of its first celebrity invitational, and on the heels of the Madden NFL 20 Bowl final last week, the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0 will kick off Friday night, with a field of eight current and former NFL players battl...

Rugby-Reds trio terminate contracts after rejecting pay-cuts

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and two other players who declined to accept pay-cuts for the duration of the COVID-19 shutdown have terminated their contracts with Rugby Australia RA and Queensland Rugby Union QRU, their manager said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020