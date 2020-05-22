Left Menu
Development News Edition

US could've saved 36,000 lives if social distancing measure adopted earlier: Study

The United States could have saved 36,000 lives only if the social distancing measure was adopted a week earlier instead of March 15, according to new research from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health scientists.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:29 IST
US could've saved 36,000 lives if social distancing measure adopted earlier: Study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The United States could have saved 36,000 lives only if the social distancing measure was adopted a week earlier instead of March 15, according to new research from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health scientists. The impact of coronavirus crisis might have seemed like a distant threat during the first week of March to most of the Americans. However, the study noted that things and the numbers would have been different if the control measures were taken on March 8, The Washington Post reported.

The US is the worst-hit country due to coronavirus. According to John Hopkins University data, there are 1,577,287 confirmed cases and 94,702 deaths. For the research, the scientists compared two hypothetical scenarios in which social distancing measures are reimplemented two to three weeks after being relaxed nationally starting from May 4.

When taken the case of a two-week delay, the researchers estimated a daily peak of 35,288 new cases and 3,392 new deaths by July 1. Meanwhile in the case of a three-week delay, they estimate a daily peak of 42,560 new cases and 4,166 new deaths by July 1. "Efforts raising public awareness of the ongoing high transmissibility and explosive growth potential of COVID-19 are still needed at this critical time," said lead researcher Jeffrey Shaman, Ph.D., professor of environmental health sciences at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

"Our results also indicate that without sufficient broader testing and contact tracing capacity, the long lag between infection acquisition and case confirmation will mask the rebound and exponential growth of COVID-19 until it is well underway," Shaman added. The study came to a conclusion that after a retrospective analysis, 703,975 confirmed cases (62 per cent) and 35,927 deaths (55 per cent) of reported deaths nationwide up to May 3 would have been avoided if observed control measures had been adopted one week earlier -- on March 8 instead of March 15.

The researchers examined transmissions in metropolitan areas with dense populations and abundant observations -- New York, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Miami and others. Rejecting the study's findings, White House spokesperson Judd Deere, in a statement to The Post, said that federal officials made the best decisions possible with the information available at the time.

"What would have saved lives is if China had been transparent and the World Health Organisation had fulfilled its mission," Deere said. "What did save American lives is the bold leadership of President Trump," Deere added.

The president imposed "early travel restrictions when we had no idea the true level of asymptotic spread," and he organised "the greatest mobilisation of the private sector since World War II to deliver critical supplies" and expand testing, the spokesperson further said. On March 13, Trump banned Travel from Europe and asked the people of the country to "take it easy" and "relax" two days later. But as cases spiralled, it was not until the end of the month that the US President first used the Defense Production Act to compel factories to produce ventilators.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

MyGate Launches Lifetime Free Plan to Help Housing Societies Cope With Post-Lockdown Realities

Available pan-India, the new offering will enable societies to go completely digital in two hours Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India MyGate, Indias leading community management solution, has launched a lifetime free plan to...

NDRF official reports coronavirus positive, first case of infection in federal contingency force: Officials.

NDRF official reports coronavirus positive, first case of infection in federal contingency force Officials....

Renault could disappear and must adapt - French finance minister

Renault could disappear if it does not get help very soon to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, while adding the carmaker also needed to adapt to the situation.Le Maire...

Fadnavis, BJP leaders demonstrate against Maharashtra govt; demand Rs 50,000 cr package for farmers, workers

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders staged a Sarkar Jagao demonstration outside their party office, demanding the state government to announce a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers and worker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020