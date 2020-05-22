Coronavirus cases in Singapore surpass 30,000 - Reuters tally

Coronavirus cases in Singapore surpass 30,000 - Reuters tallyReuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:16 IST
Coronavirus cases in Singapore topped 30,000 on Friday as the city-state continues to report hundreds of new infections in cramped migrant worker dormitories each day.
The lowly-paid workers represented the vast majority of the 612 new cases reported on Friday, a daily infection rate that is one of the highest in Asia, taking Singapore's total cases to 30,426. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; editing by Richard Pullin)