Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases

Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more casesReuters | Manila | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:56 IST
The Philippines on Friday recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks, health ministry said.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have increased to 13,597 while deaths have reached 857. But 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648.
