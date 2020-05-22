Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Pondy; tally now 19

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:37 IST
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Pondy; tally now 19

Two women here tested positive for COVID 19 on Friday pushing the tally of the number of active cases up to 19, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said. One woman (43) had returned to Puducherry from Chennai and been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government medical college hospital after she tested positive for the pandemic, the Minister told reporters.

The other woman (46) was now in quarantine in Chennai after she tested positive for the infection. Although she is in Chennai she is enlisted as a patient in the number of cases of Puducherry region. With this the number of active cases in the union territory has risen to 15.

Rao said one woman patient, a returnee from Dubai, continued to be under treatment in the government general hospital in Karaikal while three patients of Mahe region were under treatment. The Health Minister said there had been a rise in active cases since the last 10 days, particularly after the lockdown was relaxed on May 17.

He said there was a flow of people from neighbouring districts of Tamilnadu. He said the Chennai airport had been requested to keep the Puducherry government informed of those arriving from foreign countries and intending to proceed to Puducherry.

"We can keep track of such foreign travellers and take steps to screen them and keep them in quarantines in case they showed symptoms of the COVID-19," he said. Secretary to Health (Puducherry) Prashanth Kumar Panda, who was also present, expressed concern over the poor response from the people in Puducherry to download Arogiya Sethu app in their mobiles.

He said the shooting up of active cases in Puducherry since the recent past was a matter of serious concern and it appeared that all norms, including social distancing, were being compromised. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said steps were taken to ensure absolute cleanliness in health institutions.

He said three of the five patients from Tamil Nadu who were admitted to JIPMER some weeks ago for treatment for COVID-19 were discharged on Thursday. Thus, the Union Territory has 19 active cases and JIPMER has two patients from Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan passenger plane from Lahore crashes near Karachi: report

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA passenger plane on Friday crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here before landing, according to media reportsIt was not immediately known how many passengers were onboard the aircraft, Geo New...

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended

Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40 basis points to inject liquidity and extend...

We've made no commitment on South Africa tour: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

The BCCI has not made any commitment to tour South Africa in August and there have only been discussions about such a possibility, Board treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday, denying Cricket South Africas claims of a confirmation. CSA Direc...

John Krasinski’s 'Some Good News' acquired by ViacomCBS

Hollywood star John Krasinski has struck a deal with ViacomCBS to license his popular digital series Some Good News. As per the deal, the series format and short-form content will appear across a number of Viacom and&#160;CBS&#160;propertie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020