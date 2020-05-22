216 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam so far

With two persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 216, says state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Two persons from Silchar quarantine centre are found COVID-19 positive; one each from Cachar and Hailakandi. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 216," said Sarma on Twitter.

Out of the 216 cases, 54 patients have been discharged while 155 patients are currently active cases. Four fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported so far while three patients have migrated. India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)