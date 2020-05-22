Not "everything has gone perfectly", says NHS England head of coronavirus lessons

Britain should have learned more from other countries who were tackling coronavirus outbreaks earlier, the head of NHS England Simon Stevens said on Friday, acknowledging that not everything with the response had gone perfectly.

Asked by lawmakers on a parliamentary committee whether Britain should have learned lessons on things like the provision of protective equipment, Stevens, chief executive of the National Health Service in England, said: "I'm sure the answer to that is definitely yes."

"I don't think everything has gone perfectly, in a way how could it? There are clearly things that we will want to learn from and do differently in future," he told the Public Accounts Committee.