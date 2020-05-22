BMC finds over 1,450 dengue, malaria mosquito breeding sites

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pre-monsoon drive has found hundreds of dengue and malaria breeding colonies in the metropolis, an official said on Friday. The pre-monsoon drive, which started on May 13 and ended on May 21, found larvae of dengue fever at 1,146 spots, and of malaria at 333 locations, a release said.

It said 'Aedes aegypti' mosquito larvae cause dengue and 'Anopheles stephensi' mosquito larvae cause malaria. Despite lockdown, 1,500 staff of the pesticide department are working tirelessly and inspecting areas across the city to find out mosquito breeding colonies to avoid outbreak of diseases, the release added.

"Like every year, this year too, a pre-monsoon inspection drive was started on May 13 to destroy mosquito breeding sites," said Rajan Naringekar, BMC pesticide officer.