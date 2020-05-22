Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children

PTI | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:52 IST
Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

The coronavirus pandemic is interrupting immunization against diseases including measles, polio and cholera that could put the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk, according to a new analysis from the World Health Organization and partners. In a new report issued on Friday, health officials warned that more than half of 129 countries where immunization data were available reported moderate, severe or total suspensions of vaccination services during March and April.

"Disruption to immunization programs from the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to unwind decades of progress against vaccine-preventable diseases like measles," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. The report was also produced by UNICEF, the Sabin Vaccine Institute and GAVI. UNICEF reported a significant delay in planned vaccine deliveries due to lockdown measures and a dramatic reduction in the number of available flights. More than 40 of Africa's 54 nations have closed their borders, though some allow cargo and emergency transport.

Officials also noted that 46 campaigns to vaccinate children against polio have been suspended in 38 countries, mostly in Africa, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Measles campaigns have been suspended in 27 countries. Experts say children need routine immunizations before the age of 2.

In April, WHO and partners reluctantly recommended a temporary halt to mass polio immunization campaigns aimed at eradicating the paralytic disease, recognizing the move would lead to a resurgence of the highly infectious, water-borne disease. Wiping out polio requires that more than 90 per cent of children be immunized, which is typically done in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers that would break social distancing guidelines needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

More than a dozen countries in Africa have reported polio outbreaks this year, all caused by a rare mutation in the virus contained in the vaccine. Health officials had originally hoped to eradicate polio by 2000. "We cannot let our fight against one disease come at the expense of long-term progress in our fight against other diseases," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's executive director. "We have effective vaccines against measles, polio and cholera. While circumstances may require us to temporarily pause some immunization efforts, these immunizations must restart as soon as possible or we risk exchanging one deadly outbreak for another." WHO said it would issue advice next week to countries on how to continue providing vaccination services safely during COVID-19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Punjab witness spurt in wheat stubble burning incidents

Punjab has witnessed a spurt in wheat stubble burning incidents with the number of fire incidents surpassing 11,000 during April 15 to May 22 period, officials said on Friday. According to satellite data provided by Ludhiana-based Punjab Re...

Hong Kong opposition slams China national security law

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers sharply criticized Chinas move to take over long-stalled efforts to enact national security legislation in the semi-autonomous territory, saying it goes against the one country, two systems framework under ...

Govt confident of increase in inter-state movement of people after further easing of transport curbs; ‘Shramik Special’ trains ferry 31 lakh migrants

With domestic air travel set to resume and additional 200 passenger trains to be operated, the government on Friday expressed confidence these steps will help increase inter-state movement of people even as the Railways ferried over 31 lakh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020