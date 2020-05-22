Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain allows outdoor dining again in Madrid and Barcelona

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:42 IST
Spain allows outdoor dining again in Madrid and Barcelona

Coronavirus lockdowns will be eased in Spain's capital Madrid and second city Barcelona from Monday to allow outdoor dining and gatherings of up to 10 people as infections slow, the government said on Friday. Spain started phasing out one of Europe's toughest lockdowns earlier this month, but full restrictions had remained in both Madrid and Barcelona because their coronavirus outbreaks were more severe.

In other regions, which account for about half of Spain's population, the lockdown restrictions will be relaxed even further, the government said. Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll rose by 56 on Friday to 28,628, while the total number of diagnosed cases reached 234,824, the health ministry said.

"We are very close to practically undetectable levels of the virus," said Emergency Health Chief Fernando Simon. But in a separate press conference, Health Minister Salvador Illa urged citizens to act responsibly: "Each step we make must be a safe one".

Bars and restaurants in Madrid and Barcelona will be allowed to reopen from Monday on pavements and terraces at half capacity. Churches can also reopen and people will be free to travel around their own province. Some restaurants in Madrid were hosing down outdoor tables and placing them two metres apart on Friday to prepare for reopening, but others said they would remain closed as they were not yet able to open inside.

"It's better to open a little later and open with (safety) guarantees," said Julio Janez, a chef at the restaurant El Asador el Molinon. Theatres, cinemas, art galleries and museums can reopen in Madrid and Barcelona from Monday at no more than a third of capacity. Trips between provinces remain prohibited.

Though phasing out the lockdown, the government has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on the few overseas travellers allowed in to try and avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Muslims pray in Berlin church to comply with social distancing rules

A Berlin church is hosting Muslims who are unable to fit into their mosque for Friday prayers because of social distancing guidelines. The Dar Assalam mosque in the Neuklln district normally welcomes hundreds of Muslims to its Friday servic...

Maharashtra Governor asks CM to resolve the issue of conduct of final year examination without delay

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of conducting final year university examination in the state without any further delay in the larger interest of students, accor...

Maha considering to start TV production, resuming shooting in Film City

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told the Indian Broadcasting Foundation that Maharashtra government is considering to start TV production following all precautions and will also look into the possibility of resumption of shooting ...

6 new COVID-19 containment zones declared in southwest Delhi

Six new COVID-19 containment zones were declared in Dwarka and Kapashera area of southwest Delhi, the district administration said on Friday. The containment orders were issued on May 21 after around 39 cases of coronavirus were reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020