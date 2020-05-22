Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen: Coronavirus transmission likely widespread, decimating ‘collapsed’ health system, UN warns

With only half of Yemen’s health facilities fully functioning, funding for the country’s aid operation is crucial, with up to $2 billion required until the end of the year.

UN | Geneva | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:50 IST
Yemen: Coronavirus transmission likely widespread, decimating ‘collapsed’ health system, UN warns
Some 125 metric tons of supplies have arrived, while over 6,600 metric tons of tests, personal protective equipment and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) supplies are in the pipeline. Image Credit: ANI

War-torn Yemen's health system has 'in effect, collapsed" under the strain of a widening COVID-19 outbreak, with epidemiologists estimating that the virus could spread faster and more widely than in many other countries, the UN warned on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual press conference in Geneva, Jens Larke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Yemen was "really on the brink right now", with teams on the ground "talking about having to turn people away because they do not have enough oxygen, they do not have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)".

He warned that the numbers of infections being reported were worrying, but the UN is now "working on the assumption that there is widespread communal transmission going on".

The civil war in Yemen metastasized in 2014 when rebel Houthis, known officially as the Ansar Allah movement, took control of Yemen's north and captured the capital Sanaa, forcing the UN-recognised government there to flee to Aden. Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab countries has been battling the Houthi rebels to reinstate full Government control, drawing in other nations to the conflict.

More funding crucial to repelling virus

With only half of Yemen's health facilities fully functioning, funding for the country's aid operation is crucial, with up to $2 billion required until the end of the year. The UN and Saudi Arabia will co-host a virtual pledging event on 2 June to support fundraising.

"We are heading towards a fiscal cliff", said Mr Laerke. "If we do not get the money coming in, the programs that are keeping people alive and are very much essential to fight back against COVID-19 will have to close", he warned.

"And then, the world will have to witness what happens in a country without a functioning health system battling COVID-19, and I do not think that one will see that".

More than 30 key UN programmes risk closing in the coming weeks due to lack of funding. Coronavirus Rapid Response Teams are funded only for the next six weeks.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest figures, Yemen has 184 cases and 30 deaths.

Cases 'almost certainly much higher'

However, "the actual incidence is almost certainly much higher", said the OCHA spokesperson. "Tests remain in short supply, aid agencies in Yemen are operating on the basis that community transmission is taking place across the country, and only half of the health facilities are fully functioning. Yemen's health system needs significant assistance to counter the threat. Humanitarian aid agencies are scaling up outreach, prevention and case management. "

Some 125 metric tons of supplies have arrived, while over 6,600 metric tons of tests, personal protective equipment and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) supplies are in the pipeline.

However, oxygen and PPE are more urgently needed. Preserving large-scale existing aid programmes in health, water and sanitation, nutrition and other sectors also offers an essential defence against infection for millions of people.

A UN flight arrived in Yemen's capital Aden on Thursday, with more international staff on board.

Laerke said that UN staff "both in and out of the country" are working together to deliver critical programmes, including some international staff working remotely as well as international staff in Yemen and Yemeni nationals on staff.

"Yemeni national staff remain the large majority of aid workers in Yemen".

Spirit of Eid

In a message to all Yemenis as the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, the UN Special Envoy, Martin Griffiths, passed on his heartfelt wishes: "May the spirit of Eid guide us all to achieve sustainable peace and stability for all men, women and children in Yemen, redirect the country toward reconciliation and recovery, and pave the way for a better future", he said.

"Today, I urge the parties to forgo war and division and build on points of convergence. I call on them to join efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and turn the tide for the sake of the people of Yemen."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Muslims pray in Berlin church to comply with social distancing rules

A Berlin church is hosting Muslims who are unable to fit into their mosque for Friday prayers because of social distancing guidelines. The Dar Assalam mosque in the Neuklln district normally welcomes hundreds of Muslims to its Friday servic...

Maharashtra Governor asks CM to resolve the issue of conduct of final year examination without delay

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of conducting final year university examination in the state without any further delay in the larger interest of students, accor...

Maha considering to start TV production, resuming shooting in Film City

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told the Indian Broadcasting Foundation that Maharashtra government is considering to start TV production following all precautions and will also look into the possibility of resumption of shooting ...

6 new COVID-19 containment zones declared in southwest Delhi

Six new COVID-19 containment zones were declared in Dwarka and Kapashera area of southwest Delhi, the district administration said on Friday. The containment orders were issued on May 21 after around 39 cases of coronavirus were reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020