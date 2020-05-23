Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown-weary Americans hit the road to U.S. holiday weekend

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 02:32 IST
Lockdown-weary Americans hit the road to U.S. holiday weekend

Americans are back on the road after more than two months of coronavirus lockdowns that kept them homebound, with beach-area traffic tripling since the low point in mid-April, reports released on Friday showed. As the country heads into the long Memorial Day holiday weekend that traditionally kicks off the summer vacation season, traffic in some areas is even expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger car travel in U.S. beach counties has more than doubled since Easter, according to data by transportation analytics company StreetLight Data. At Maryland's Ocean City beach resort, car activity was four times higher, compared to only a 5% increase during the same period in 2019. "That's an indication that part of the reason why people are on the move is to go somewhere nice and summery," StreetLight Data Chief Executive Laura Schewel said.

While U.S. traffic is still down some 50%, road use has more than tripled since its low point during Easter, when more than 90% of the U.S. population was under some form of lockdown order, StreetLight Data showed. Traffic in major cities along the U.S. West Coast and North East, including in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Washington, remains down significantly, data by INRIX Inc, another transportation data provider, showed.

Road use in some less populated areas has even surpassed February levels, INRIX said, and non-coastal cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Houston have seen large increases in activity since early May. Both StreetLight and INRIX use anonymized, aggregated data from mobile apps and in-car systems to establish vehicle miles traveled. They calculate percentage changes based on road use in January and February of 2020, respectively, winter months with generally lower activity.

Driving typically increases about 15% in the spring, meaning that average national road traffic is likely even lower compared to pre-crisis levels on a seasonally adjusted basis.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Insurer AXA must pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses, French court rules

A Paris court ruled that insurer AXA must pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurateurs lawyer said on Friday, potentially opening the door to a wave of similar litigation. The ruling will ...

At least 82 dead as Pakistan plane crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 82 people were killed when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said, nearly a week after ...

Georgia state police see no more arrests in murder of black jogger

Georgia police expect no more arrests in the shooting death of a black jogger after taking a third suspect into custody in the racially charged case, which attracted national attention when a video of the incident went viral, authorities sa...

Pregnant women with COVID-19 show placenta injury in small study

The placentas of 16 pregnant women found to have COVID-19 during routine testing at a Chicago hospital all showed evidence of injury, indicating that women infected with coronavirus may need close monitoring during pregnancy, researchers sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020