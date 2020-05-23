Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals from June 8

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 02:58 IST
UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals from June 8

Britain will introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry. All international arrivals, including returning Britons, will have to self-isolate for 14 days and provide details of where they will be staying under the plans, which were criticised by airlines, business groups and politicians alike.

"Now we are past the peak of this virus, we must take steps to guard against imported cases triggering a resurgence of this deadly disease," Patel said at a news conference. Those who breach the quarantine in England could be fined 1,000 pounds ($1,218), and spot checks would be carried out by health and border officials.

The quarantine will not apply to those arriving from the Irish Republic, or to freight drivers, medical professionals and seasonal agricultural workers. The measures will be reviewed every three weeks. Transport minister Grant Shapps has suggested the government would seek to negotiate "air bridges" for travellers coming from countries with low virus infection rates.

In France, Britain's closest neighbour on the continent of Europe, the government said it regretted Britain's decision. It stood ready to impose reciprocal measures, AFP news agency cited the French interior ministry as saying. Unlike many other countries, Britain has carried out few tests and checks on visitors, with quarantine limited only to arrivals from China at the start of the outbreak.

Spain and Italy have introduced rules that mean international arrivals must self-isolate for two weeks, while on Friday Ireland gave further details for its own quarantine proposals. AIRLINES DISMAYED

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said the blanket quarantine was deeply concerning and could be avoided with strong safety measures. "This approach will damage international business and investor confidence at a time when it is vital to demonstrate that the UK can open for business safely," BCC Director General Adam Marshall said.

The opposition Labour Party supported the measures but said the government's handling of UK arrivals had "lacked urgency, coherence and clarity from the outset". Some members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party have also criticised the plan. Chief among industry critics are airline bosses, who have said the measures would have severe repercussions. Michael O'Leary, Ryanair's chief executive, said they would be "unenforceable and unpoliceable."

Ryanair and easyJet have outlined plans to restart some flights in coming months. But under the quarantine plan, Virgin Atlantic will not restart until August at the earliest. "Introducing a quarantine at this stage makes no sense and will mean very limited international aviation at best," said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK. "It is just about the worst thing government could do if their aim is to restart the economy." (Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon, Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden, Stephen Addison and Leslie Adler)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Hyde

The Seattle Seahawks and running back Carlos Hyde reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth 4 million, the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The agreement came after the Seahawks contract talks with running ba...

Motor racing-Formula One teams agree cost-cutting measures -BBC

Formula Ones 10 teams have agreed cost-cutting measures including a budget cap of 145 million for 2021, the BBC reported on Friday. The measures have yet to be approved officially by the governing FIAs World Motor Sport Council, by an e-vot...

Brazil minister calls for environmental deregulation while public distracted by COVID

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles called on the government to push through further deregulation of environmental policy while people are distracted by the coronavirus pandemic, in a video the Supreme Court ordered released on Fr...

FBI chief orders internal review into probe of Trump ex-aide Flynn

Two weeks after the Justice Department sought to drop charges against U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the FBIs director ordered an internal review on Friday of the bureaus investigation that led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020