Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 drivers fully support 'ghost races', says GPDA head Wurz

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 15:01 IST
Motor racing-F1 drivers fully support 'ghost races', says GPDA head Wurz
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Formula One drivers fully support plans to start the season with "ghost races" behind closed doors, according to Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz. The sport aims to kick off a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic with two back-to-back races without spectators at Austria's Red Bull Ring in July.

More races under similar conditions will then be held in Europe with the sport also hoping some races can happen in Asia, the Middle East and Americas. Wurz, an Austrian, told Sky Sports television the drivers would rather race in front of a crowd but understood why that was not possible in such 'strange times'.

"I think no one in motorsport, no driver, and personally me definitely not, is a fan of 'ghost races'," added the former Benetton and McLaren driver. "However all the drivers I have spoken to, and I'm constantly in talks with all of them, no one has said 'No, I don't want to do it' or 'I feel it's the wrong thing to do'.

"Ghost races are a means to get us back on track earlier than if we wait for fan-attended races. Therefore we are looking for ghost races, and all the drivers accept fully." Formula One has so far seen three races cancelled, including the Monaco showcase that would have been this weekend, and seven postponed.

The plan is for teams, mostly Britain-based, to travel to Austria on charter flights and not to come into contact with the local population. Wurz said holding races, even in such circumstances, was the right thing to do.

"Formula One is a global industry, and like every government in the world, we are all trying to kick-start the industry, the economy, because people, families, mortgages depend on it. And it's the same in F1," he said.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Penguin, JLF's #ReadForResilience campaign see participation of marquee authors

Over 30 authors from across different genres of literature participated in a ReadForResilience campaign, sharing their personal stories and anecdotes with readers. The campaign by Penguin Random House India in partnership with Jaipur Litera...

Cop suspended in Odisha for misconduct: Official

A police inspector has been placed under suspension in Odisha on Saturday for allegedly thrashing and kicking a person inside a police station which went viral on social media. Director General of Police DGP Abhay has ordered suspension of ...

West Bengal seeks Indian Army's support to restore essential infrastructure and services in cyclone-ravaged areas.

West Bengal seeks Indian Armys support to restore essential infrastructure and services in cyclone-ravaged areas....

Japan PM Abe's support slides as top prosecutor's resignation bites

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abes cabinet slumped to a near three-year low, a poll by the Mainichi Shimbun daily showed on Saturday, in a further setback to the premier after Tokyos top prosecutor quit this week over ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020