Far-right protests erupt in Spain against government's handling of coronavirus

Far-right protests erupt in Spain against government's handling of coronavirusReuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:16 IST
Thousands of cars honking horns and flying Spanish flags out of their windows drove in procession through Madrid on Saturday as part of a nationwide anti-government protest called by the far-right Vox party.
Protesters called for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias to resign over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.
