UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says he will 'obviously not' resign

UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says he will 'obviously not' resignReuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:38 IST
When Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings was asked on Saturday if he would consider his position, he told reporters: "Obviously not."
"You guys are probably all about as right about that as you were about Brexit: do you remember how right you all were about that?" Cummings said.
