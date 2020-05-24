Left Menu
COVID-19: As one more tests positive, Hamirpur continues to have highest number of cases in HP

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with one more person, a Delhi returnee, testing positive for the disease on Sunday, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said. The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 61 out of a total 192 in the state.

The district now has 55 active cases. One COVID-19 patient died and five have recovered, according to state government data. Meena said a 20-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. A resident of Baragram in Badsar area, the woman returned from Delhi with her relatives on May 18 and was quarantined at the government high school, Baragram, he said. She will be sent to a COVID care center for isolation and treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, the officer declared ward numbers 5 and 6 of Dugha gram panchayat of Hamirpur subdivision as containment zones after the detection of a COVID-19 case there recently. Meena also declared three wards of gram panchayat Booni in Nadaun subdivision and Pahloo gram panchayat of Badsar subdivision as containment zones following the detection of two coronavirus positive cases there recently. He issued these orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area). Under no circumstances the ingress or egress of any person or vehicle, except officers or vehicles on government duty, to these areas shall be allowed, he stated in the order.

Further, now there shall be no relaxation in the curfew imposed for any shops or banks within the entire area as described above till further orders, he added. The home delivery of all the essentials like milk, groceries, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceutical, gas supply shall be made through the administration in these areas, he said. No person shall leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicle or travel or roam around or stand on any road or public place in these areas till further orders, he stated.

