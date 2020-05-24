HP: 30-yr-old doctor recovers from COVID-19

HP: 30-yr-old doctor recovers from COVID-19PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:01 IST
A 30-year-old Himachal Pradesh doctor has recovered from coronavirus, a senior health official said on Sunday. The junior resident doctor in the medicine department at Tanda's Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district has made a full recovery from COVID-19, he said.
He was discharged from RPGMC on Saturday, the official added. The doctor and a head constable had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12.
Posted at Panchrukhi Police Station in Kangra's Palampur subdivision, the policeman named Raja Ram too had recovered from the disease and was discharged from the COVID-19 care center in Panchayati Raj Training Institute, Baijnath on May 22.