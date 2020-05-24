Fifty-three workers at AngloGold Ashanti mine in S.Africa have coronavirus

Fifty-three workers at AngloGold Ashanti mine in S.Africa have coronavirusReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:57 IST
Underground production at AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng mine in South Africa will remain closed until further notice after 53 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a provincial health department said in a statement on Sunday.
The mine, the deepest in the world, restarted operations on April 22 after closing entirely during a nationwide lockdown, and was operating at 50% capacity.
