Indonesia reports 686 new coronavirus cases, 55 deaths

Indonesia reports 686 new coronavirus cases, 55 deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 14:20 IST
Indonesia reported 686 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 23,851, a health ministry official said on Wednesday.
Indonesia also confirmed 55 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,473, the official, Achmad Yurianto, told reporters.
As of Wednesday, 6,057 people have recovered.
