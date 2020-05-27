UP's Muzaffarnagar reports first COVID-19 death

An 83-year-old woman died of coronavirus here while 10 migrant workers tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, an official said. Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra told PTI here that the octagenarian patient had tested positive on May 24 and passed away at a COVID-19 designated hospital on Wednesday.

The patient had approached the district hospital for dialysis and was later tested positive on May 24. This is the first COVID-19 related death in the district while 34 cases reported have been reported so far, he said.

Meanwhile, 10 migrants workers who had returned from Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been shifted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital in Begrajpur, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said here.

The migrant workers were lodged at a quarantine centre in Kakroli after they returned from TN, she added..