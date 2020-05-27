Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAS to resume some short-haul and transatlantic flights in June

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:27 IST
SAS to resume some short-haul and transatlantic flights in June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday it would resume some of its suspended flights in the first half of June as a growing number of countries start to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The carrier, which has canceled nearly all flights in recent months due to the pandemic, joins a growing number of airlines that are starting to resume some. "This primarily includes domestic flights within and between the Scandinavian countries, but flights to New York, Chicago, and Amsterdam from Copenhagen are also set to resume," the Swedish-Danish airline said in a statement on its website.

"SAS' decision to resume flights and scale up existing services in all three countries means that SAS is set to double its capacity in June, from the equivalent of 15 to 30 aircraft in service," it added. The airline said the resumption of some flights in June meant that it would double its capacity, from the equivalent of 15 to 30 aircraft in service.

Shares in SAS, which is due to report fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday, were up 5% at 1151 GMT. They have fallen 26% this year.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Southern European government bonds rally on EU recovery plan proposal

Southern European bonds rallied on Wednesday with yields falling to their lowest in around two months as the European Commission proposed to mobilize a 750 billion euro 823.43 billionrecovery fund for the regions coronavirus-hit economies. ...

Noida: Nearly 550 migrants sent back to Uttarakhand in 3 days

Nearly 550 migrant workers have been sent back to their home state Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last three days, officials said on Wednesday. Over the last few weeks, thousands of migrant workers stranded due to...

Delhi reports 792 COVID-19 cases as tally crosses 15K mark

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 792 fresh coronavirus cases, the steepest rise in a day so far, taking the overall COVID-19 infections to 15,257, while the death toll climbed to 303, authorities said. The previous highest spike i...

France sees Syria scenario being replicated in Libya - minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Wednesday the situation in Libya was very worrying, warning the Syria scenario was being replicated in the country.The crisis is deepening. We are facing a Syrianisation of Libya, Le Drian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020