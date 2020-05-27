Britain in close contact with U.S. in run up to G7 - PM's spokesman

Britain in close contact with U.S. in run up to G7 - PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:33 IST
Britain is in close contact with the United States in the run-up to the G7 summit and is looking at what is being proposed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. Earlier, the White House said President Donald Trump believed there would be "no greater example of reopening" than holding a summit of Group of Seven leaders in the United States near the end of June.
"We continue to be in close contact with the U.S. in the run-up to the summit and we are looking at the detail of what they are proposing," the spokesman told reporters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- United States
- Donald Trump
- Group of Seven
ALSO READ
Britain's Renishaw slashes annual profit forecast
Summer holiday abroad is unlikely, Britain's health minister says
Britain's Renishaw cuts annual profit forecast as lockdown bites
Funeral director balances safety and emotional needs in virus-hit Britain
Summer holidays abroad unlikely, Britain's health minister says