Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's coronavirus deaths up just one to 27,118

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:34 IST
Spain's coronavirus deaths up just one to 27,118

Spain has registered 27,118 deaths from the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, just one more than the previous day.

Only 39 deaths were reported over the last seven days, while a total of 236,769 cases have been detected since the beginning of the outbreak, the ministry's figures showed.

The government has warned that data may fluctuate in coming days as authorities retrospectively apply a new methodology for logging cases and deaths.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Sherlock Season 5 possibilities revealed, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman’s roles discussed

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Trudeau says 'significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that there are still many health-related questions to be answered before he can say whether he will attend a face-to-face G7 meeting that President Donald Trump has said he wants to h...

Brazil's Troyjo appointed president of BRICS bank; India's Anil Kishora to be vice president

The New Development Bank of the BRICS countries on Wednesday appointed Marcos Prado Troyjo, who served as Brazils Economy Minister, as the new president of the Shanghai-based bank. He will replace eminent Indian banker K V Kamath who took o...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday to Congress that Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under U.S. law in the same way that applied when the territory was still under British law before July 1997.I...

UK stocks end higher as economic recovery hopes build

London-listed stocks notched up their strongest close since early March on Wednesday amid sustained hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, even as unrest in Hong Kong cast some doubt over Sino-U.S. relations.The blue-c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020