India allows export of paracetamol API - statement

India allows export of paracetamol API - statementReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:57 IST
India has ended restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of common pain reliever paracetamol, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Thursday.
The Indian government in March put a hold on exports of several drugs including paracetamol to secure supplies for its people after COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the industry's supply chain globally.
However, last month India allowed exports of formulations of paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, but retained restrictions on exports of API of paracetamol.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Directorate General Of Foreign Trade