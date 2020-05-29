65-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Kerala
A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away in the early hours of Friday in Kerala.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:04 IST
A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away in the early hours of Friday in Kerala. The 65-year-old belonging to Pathanamthitta town in Kerala passed away at around 2 am on Friday.
He had returned via Dubai from Sharjah after visiting his children on May 11. Later, he had tested positive on May 18 and was admitted to a government hospital in Pathanamthitta. At the time of his admission to the hospital, he had pneumonia and breathlessness. Upon deteriorating health condition, he was taken to Kottayam medical college on May 25 where he was on ventilator support. (ANI)
ALSO READ
China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, down from 7 a day earlier
COVID-19 threatens to undo global health progress
Global trade fell 3% in first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19: UN
Broncos' Miller on COVID-19 fight: Death 'did cross my mind'
UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic