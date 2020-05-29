Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Poised for leap before pandemic, women's cricket limps into future

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:38 IST
FEATURE-Poised for leap before pandemic, women's cricket limps into future
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Women's cricket appeared poised for a great leap forward when Australia beat India in the Twenty20 World Cup final in front of a record 86,174 crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground in March.

Less than three months since that heady night, though, it risks slipping back into the shadows cast by the men's game after being grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket boards are staring at financial losses ranging from significant to severe as a result of the coronavirus shutdown and there is a danger the women's game will bear the brunt of the cost-cutting.

"This is a concern across the game, and in particular in countries where there isn't an agreed model in place ensuring gender equity principles are built into the game," Tom Moffat, the chief executive of the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA), told Reuters. "We are urging the ICC and the boards to continue to invest in sustainable foundations for the women's game around the world."

While the final financial cost of the coronavirus shutdown will not be known for months, perhaps years, the early signs for women's cricket are relatively positive. That does not mean there will be no pain, but it may not be overly inequitable compared to cuts the men's game faces.

England's centrally contracted women players volunteered a three-month pay cut and their board has put on hold plans to introduce 40 domestic contracts as part of its 20 million pounds ($24.72 million) investment in the women's game. Several uncontracted female cricketers have also been denied what was to be their only source of income after the launch of The Hundred competition was postponed to next year.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will pay up to 24 domestic players a regional retainer starting on June 1 as an interim solution. "The momentum behind the women's game has been staggering in the last few years and it is still firmly our ambition to build on that," Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, said earlier this month.

"While we still intend to award those full-time contracts in 2020, we want to try to support our players as much as we can until that point ..."

MASSIVELY UNDERVALUED

Australia has blazed a trail for women's cricket in recent few years but some players are worried that the national board may trim back domestic competitions as part of cost-cutting measures. "We don't want to lose any cricket. I don't feel our domestic players get to play enough as it is," said wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

India's wealthy board (BCCI) will not consider cost-cutting measures until it has a clearer idea of how much the shutdown has cost them, but its players, both male and female, were unlikely to suffer, its treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said. "Once we have a clear-cut picture that this is the net loss on account of the pandemic, we'll work out a strategy where we can cut cost," he told Reuters.

"There's no question of reducing investment (in women's cricket). And cutting player salaries is the last thing we'd want to do." Wasim Khan, chief executive of Pakistan's cricket board, sees the value of the women's game, and instead of cuts he wanted to give a financial boost to the next set of central contracts and double the match fees for women.

"From the day that I arrived, I made it clear that women's cricket had been massively undervalued within Pakistan," Khan told Reuters. "We have to obviously plan accordingly for all the areas of investments within our game. Certainly, there are no plans to back down on the pledges that I made when I first arrived 14 months ago."

($1 = 0.8092 pounds)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Williams hopeful of fresh sponsorship after ROKiT split

Williams announced the end of the Formula One teams title sponsorship with ROKiT on Friday but hoped to bring in new money to replace it. The struggling team had extended only last July the contract with the company, whose business interest...

Greece to open to tourists from 29 countries from June 15

Greece said on Friday it will open to visitors from 29 countries from June 15, days before its peak tourism season begins. The countries are Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Israel, Switzerland, Japan, Malta, Bulgaria, China, Croa...

Soccer-Atletico's Costa given court date to face tax fraud charge

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa is to face trial on June 4 for tax fraud in 2014, a court filing showed on Friday, with prosecutors asking the Spain international to be handed a six-month jail sentence and a fine of 507,208 euros 564,87...

FEATURE-U.S. college towns on edge as coronavirus threatens football season

In 2019, Dante Lucchesi and his Champs Sports Grill in State College, Pennsylvania, were on a roll.The 400-seat restaurant his father opened in 1986 was full every weekend when Penn State Universitys powerhouse football team took the field....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020