Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vienna's Hotel Sacher turns suites into pop-up restaurants

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 29-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:31 IST
Vienna's Hotel Sacher turns suites into pop-up restaurants
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Secret love affairs, tricky business deals, and political negotiations - Vienna's opulent five-star Hotel Sacher have been a popular spot for delicate missions since it opened in 1876. And after a 10-week closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, the hotel hopes to attract guests when it reopens on Friday by building on its tradition of discretion.

"The idea of going out but not being seen by anyone has accompanied the Sacher hotel from the very beginning," said Managing Director Matthias Winkler. In the past, politicians and celebrities including John F. Kennedy, Sophia Loren, and Justin Bieber have appreciated the offer. This time, Winkler hopes to lure locals and guests coming by car or train from Austria and neighboring countries to help bring up revenue to 10% of pre-crisis levels.

Up to four guests plus two children can rent one of the hotel's 152 suites or rooms for up to three hours and have breakfast, lunch or dinner served by a private butler. Prices are from 45 euros ($50) per person for breakfast and from 75 euros per person for lunch and dinner. Referring to experiences after the 2001 attacks in New York and the financial crisis, Winkler assumes that it will take three to four and a half years before revenues reach pre-crisis levels. Usually, more than 90% of the hotel's guests come from abroad.

All of the Sacher Group's around 800 staff are under a short-time work regime introduced by the government to save jobs. They will deliver Sacher-Torte, their signature cake, to people's homes and sell a newly created ice cream soon to boost sales. But Winkler said an extension of the jobs scheme, in place until mid-September, well into next year would be needed to avoid layoffs.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Spain government to mull state of emergency extension with parties

The Spanish government will discuss with various political parties whether to seek another extension to a state of emergency over the coronavirus beyond June 7, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday.She added that Prime ...

No Eiffel, Mona Lisa or Versailles: Iconic sites stay closed

Hold that smile, Mona Lisa. The Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles will remain off-limits for the immediate future, too. None of Frances three most iconic tourist sites will reopen when the country lifts most of its remaining coronav...

Mamata announces relaxations from June 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a series of relaxations from June on Friday while claiming that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state due to the massive influx of migrant workers. She announced that...

South Africans quench thirst with moonshine during lockdown ban

A craze for homebrewing has swept across South Africa since the government banned the sale of alcohol to help hospitals and keep order during the coronavirus lockdown - good news for Frank van Wensveen, who owns a home beer brewing supply s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020