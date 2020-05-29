Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA ramping up production of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients

However, Patel has found comfort in “exceptional” groups of South Africans who have rolled up their sleeves to help the country to deal with the peak of infections by manufacturing local products such as masks, sanitisers and ventilators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:30 IST
SA ramping up production of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients
In April, the government launched a National Ventilator Project aimed at building more local machines since there is a shortage of ventilators from the rest of the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As countries across the globe scramble to source much-needed ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients, the government is ramping up the production of the critical equipment.

With more industries set to begin operations when the country moves to level 3 on Monday, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel says this has put a spotlight on what government can do to contain the spread of the virus.

However, Patel has found comfort in "exceptional" groups of South Africans who have rolled up their sleeves to help the country to deal with the peak of infections by manufacturing local products such as masks, sanitisers and ventilators.

"What happens if the virus in spite of hand sanitisation and masks or perhaps instances where these aren't fully adhered to; when the virus enters the body," he asked.

"It means that people will need to get some attention and many South Africans as Dr Zweli Mkhize said will have mild symptoms, but there are those who will have challenges and will need to be rushed to the hospital."

Therefore, it is for this reason they are speeding up production of ventilators, he said.

"Ventilators are a way of getting oxygen to the lungs at a time someone is infected by Coronavirus and have difficulty breathing," he explained.

In April, the government launched a National Ventilator Project aimed at building more local machines since there is a shortage of ventilators from the rest of the world.

"But everybody was chasing the same product, so wherever the factories were making these products elsewhere, the others were immediately snapped up and we couldn't get enough ventilators into South Africa."

The country last produced ventilators almost two decades ago, he said.

"When the pandemic hit us, we had no local manufacturing capability."

After making the public call for innovators to come up with ideas, the project came to life. The country has now produced prototype ventilators.

"We're now working on getting three prototypes finalised and after that, production will start in June and the first units we hope will come off the production line during June."

Government is hoping to produce a targeted 20 000 ventilators by August.

"This will be critical additional stock… while we're also trying to find ventilators from the rest of the world."

SA needs more masks as people return to work

As eight million are expected to go back to work from Monday, Patel said South Africa would need more masks.

"Face masks are critical for healthcare workers over the period as the economy opens and the level of infection rises and more people will need attention in hospitals," he said, adding that this puts more pressure on the staff.

Required masks range from surgical N95, FFP2 and FFP3 masks.

"I think the important story today is how we've been able to use local manufacturing to make these advanced masks."

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a scarcity, but over recent weeks, entrepreneurs, government agencies, and others have been working tirelessly to produce these.

"In this month of May, we were able to produce about 25 million of these surgical and medical masks."

By the end of June, they are projecting to produce about 31 million masks.

"This means a million masks every single day, Mondays to Sundays that are running off the production line," he said.

Some companies produce face shields, medical scrubs, disposable overalls, isolation gowns and industrial alcohol for hand sanitisers.

COVID-19 Black Business Fund

In addition, the National Empowerment Fund has put aside R80 million for the COVID-19 Black Business Fund.

"They've been overwhelmed by applications, more than 300 have been received, well more than the money that is set aside."

They have also granted repayment holidays to about half of the businesses they support.

The department is continuing with its efforts to challenge price hikes.

"Some prices may be unavoidable because we import the products and as the rand value drops the cost of these products increase," he explained.

"Our laws don't allow excessive prices by dominant players and unjustified exploitation of the market."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England. As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a bio-secure environment in the UK.The Board...

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020