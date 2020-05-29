3 COVID-19 patients recovered in Goa today

Three COVID-19 positive people were cured in Goa on Friday. The state has reported 69 cases of the virus so far, the state health department said. "Three more COVID-19 patients are cured and are under quarantine at Acron Seaway Resort," Goa health department stated in the health bulletin.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 69 including 28 active cases and 41 recovered cases," the Health Department added. With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 89,987 while 71,105 people have been cured or recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,706 in the country. (ANI)