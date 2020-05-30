Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus-induced border bottlenecks slow food deliveries in East Africa

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:25 IST
Coronavirus-induced border bottlenecks slow food deliveries in East Africa

Bottlenecks at borders as government screen lorry drivers to contain the new coronavirus are putting the delivery of vital food supplies in East Africa at risk, the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday. "We could have problems feeding our beneficiaries ... if the situation doesn't improve," Julie MacDonald, WFP's deputy director in Uganda told Reuters. She said they only had enough food left for June.

The agency is shipping in 2,000 tonnes of beans and cooking oil to feed some of Uganda's 1.4 million refugees. Some of it is stuck at Kenya's Mombasa port and some is stuck at the Ugandan border, she said. The line of lorries at the border town of Malaba between Kenya and Uganda stretched 60 km (37 miles) this week, said Mercy Ireri, an official from the Kenya Transport Association.

Kenya's port of Mombasa and Tanzania's Dar es Salaam are the main gateway to the Indian Ocean for several landlocked nations, including Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan. Uganda requires truck drivers from neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania to take coronavirus tests before they are allowed to enter. Tests are also being carried out on the Tanzania-Kenya border. But delays in returning results has forced truckers to wait for up seven days, said Jackson Katende, spokesman of the Ugandan cargo transport industry body.

"Business is at a standstill," he said. Paralysis at the Uganda-Kenya border, he said, had more than doubled the time for goods to move from Mombasa to the Ugandan capital Kampala and raised costs by up to 40%.

Uganda started imposing restrictions on truckers late April after incoming drivers increasingly tested positive for the disease. Africa has so far reported nearly 130,000 cases of the new coronavirus and 3,790 deaths, lower than many other continents, possibly due to its much younger population and early lockdowns by many African nations.

But authorities are on high alert because any spike could overwhelm decrepit health systems. Uganda is the main transit point for cargo from Mombasa en route to Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Professional announces Suraksha Salon Program to support salons for post-lockdown operations

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 30 ANIPRNewswire Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair colour, care, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, announced Suraksha Salon Program, to support the Ind...

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...

Modi 2.0 first year full of historic achievements: Shah

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England. As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a bio-secure environment in the UK.The Board...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020