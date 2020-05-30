Moderna starts dosing patients in mid-stage coronavirus vaccine study

Moderna Inc said on Friday it had started dosing patients in a mid-stage study with its experimental coronavirus vaccine and eventually plans to enroll 600 patients for the trial.

There are currently about 10 coronavirus vaccines being tested in humans and experts have predicted that a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months from the start of development. Earlier this month, Moderna had released https://in.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-moderna/coronavirus-vaccine-from-moderna-appears-safe-shows-promise-in-data-from-eight-people-idINKBN22U1KQ early-stage data that showed the vaccine, mRNA-1273, was safe and produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

The drug developer also reiterated its plans to begin late-stage trials in July.