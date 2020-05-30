Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-White House kept FDA in the dark on Russian ventilators for New York and New Jersey

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 03:07 IST
EXCLUSIVE-White House kept FDA in the dark on Russian ventilators for New York and New Jersey

When U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to accept a shipment of ventilators from Russian President Vladimir Putin at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the White House did not alert the FDA as it headed to New York and New Jersey, Reuters has learned.

Instead, the Food and Drug Administration heard about the arrival of the shipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on March 31st, the day before the 45 Aventa-M ventilators were delivered, the health regulator told Reuters. At the time, the states were girding for a crush of COVID-19 patients likely to need intensive care and thousands of ventilators to help them breathe.

New Jersey and New York did not end up using the ventilators. But details first reported by Reuters about the shipment has drawn scrutiny from Congressional Democrats. The last minute notification meant the ventilators headed for the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak did not first receive FDA authorization. "FEMA and FDA were aware in general of items included on the flight, but did not have all details on the products before the shipment arrived on April 1,” an FDA spokeswoman said.

Earlier this month, Russia suspended use of some of the Aventa-M ventilators in its own hospitals after six people died in fires that reportedly involved the devices. New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who oversees the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said the Reuters report raises “serious concerns about whether President Trump and his aides at the White House may have kept FDA experts in the dark while they rushed to bring in these ventilators from Russia.”

The White House declined to comment on its role, and previously referred to a FEMA statement that had emphasized the urgent need for the ventilators. “Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice," Trump said on March 30.

A day later, the Russian embassy announced that “Russia may send a plane with medical equipment and protection gear to the United States.” U.S. officials have said the ventilators were never supplied to local hospitals, which ultimately did not need as many as feared, and they are being returned to FEMA.

As it turned out, the Aventa-M ventilators required an electrical voltage not compatible in the United States, a New Jersey health official told Reuters. To help cope with the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has now infected more than 1.7 million Americans and killed over 100,000, the FDA had introduced an emergency protocol to allow ventilators to be distributed without the agency's routine, and more time-consuming, approval process.

The Russian ventilators, however, did not even receive the FDA's expedited Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) before being delivered to New York and New Jersey, the agency told Reuters. The FDA has issued EUAs for ventilators from other sources. Maloney joined other Democrats in expressing alarm this week about the way the U.S. government went about accepting the Russian equipment, and its decision to later ship U.S. ventilators to Russia while the epidemic is still underway at home.

"It is troubling that potentially unsafe medical devices were able to enter the U.S. apparently with minimal or no formal regulatory review,” New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee that has oversight of the FDA, said in a statement.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UEFA mulls Champions League final host away from Istanbul

UEFA is planning to move the Champions League final away from Istanbul and is considering other locations as planning and scheduling is shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic. The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 to examine the ...

IOC approves revised weightlifting qualification system for upcoming Olympics

The International Olympic Committee IOC has approved the International Weightlifting Federations IWFs revised Olympic qualifying system for Tokyo 2020, which now extends the qualifying period to April 30, 2021. Tokyo Olympics was slated to ...

Godrej Professional announces Suraksha Salon Program to support salons for post-lockdown operations

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 30 ANIPRNewswire Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair colour, care, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, announced Suraksha Salon Program, to support the Ind...

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020