Rules apply to all, senior health official says of UK PM's adviser Cummings

England's deputy chief medical officer said the COVID-19 rules were clear and applied to all when he was asked about the prime minister's most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, who made a long journey during the lockdown. Jonathan Van-Tam bucked the trend of other government advisers who have avoided commenting on Cummings when he was asked at a daily news conference whether people in authority should give a lead and obey the rules.

"Thank you for the question and I'm quite happy to answer it," he said. "In my opinion the rules are clear and they have always been clear. In my opinion, they are for the benefit of all and in my opinion, they apply to all."