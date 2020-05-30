Delhi hospital acquires refrigerated containers to keep bodies in view of COVID deaths

Gearing up for a possible worsening situation in tackling COVID-19, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital has acquired refrigerated containers to keep bodies as the mortuary in the hospital has limited capacity. These refrigerated containers have a capacity to store at least 12 bodies at a time, while the hospital's mortuary has a capacity to accommodate about 18 bodies.

Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, medical superintendent of RML hospital said, "The refrigerated containers have been bought as a precautionary measure to keep bodies if needed. Our hospital mortuary has the capacity to keep 18 bodies." The RML hospital was the first nodal healthcare centre in Delhi for COVID-19 treatment since January.

A senior official at the hospital informed that so far there have been 172 deaths related to coronavirus infection. "The hospital has reported over 1400 admissions to date (including suspected)," the official said. (ANI)