COVID-19: Politicos urge people not to harass medical staff

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 31-05-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 09:13 IST
In the wake of incidents of medical professionals in Maharashtra's Jalna facing discrimination and exclusion for the fear of spreading COVID- 19, some political leaders have appealed to the people to respect and appreciate their work and stop harassing them. The appeal came after the functioning of four private hospitals in Jalna city was largely affected as some people prevented the medical staff there from performing their duty.

Some people even accused the health professionals of being responsible for spreading COVID-19. According to officials, 18 health personnel have tested coronavirus positive in the district and several of their colleagues have been quarantined.

"Four private hospitals in the city were almost shut since the last week as people were not allowing the medical staff to carry out their duty. They say these health professionals themselves were carriers of the infection," an official said. Congress MLA from Jalna Kailash Gorantyal, in a video circulated on social media, said that he came to know that doctors and nurses were facing harassment and ostracism by people.

He said doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were risking their own lives to serve the community, but some people were harassing them and discouraging them from performing their duty. He urged the people not to treat them badly and allow them to do their service.

In a statement issued on Saturday, former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar said people should treat doctors and nurses with respect as they are doing selfless service. Dr Sanjay Rakh, managing director of Deepak Hospital, one of the four affected hospitals in Jalna, said there was a massive shortage of medical staff as the people desist them from working, terming them as spreaders of coronavirus.

So far, 124 people have tested coronavirus positive in Jalna district. No death due to the infection has been reported till now..

