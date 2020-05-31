Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Singapore in talks with several countries to establish 'green lanes' for travel

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 31-05-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 10:01 IST
COVID-19: Singapore in talks with several countries to establish 'green lanes' for travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore is in talks with several countries, including Australia and South Korea, to establish "green lanes" for travel during the COVID-19 environment, officials said. China on Friday became the first country to establish a green lane with Singapore. Such arrangements allow for the restoration of connectivity and facilitation of short-term essential business and official travel between countries, subject to safeguards against the coronavirus, The Straits Times said in a report. "Reciprocal green lane agreements means there must be a mutual assurance of each other's test protocol and standards," Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing told a virtual press conference on Saturday.

Chan said Singapore is in simultaneous discussions with as many countries as possible on forming green lanes, and that such discussions are taking place at a bilateral level, not a multilateral one. According to officials, the countries include Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, and Malaysia. "We are happy that we have been able to swiftly work on arrangements with China, and we hope to make progress with the rest of the countries," Chan said.

He said there were several considerations that go into deciding which countries to enter into such agreements with. He explained that a situation where there is no such trust and "everybody does their own thing", with each country insisting on testing travelers for the virus as well as giving them a 14-day quarantine, would be essentially unworkable.

This is because, aside from having to undergo two tests, travelers would have to be quarantined for almost an entire month in order to travel from one place to another. For a green lane arrangement to work, both countries would have to first have confidence in each other's safeguards and be able to coordinate their quarantine orders so that travelers might only need to be tested or quarantined once.

Apart from discussing necessary protocols, there is also a need to look at the health situation in each country to see when these protocols can safely be deployed, Chan said. Singapore has so far reported 34,366 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths due to the disease. The country will relax its circuit breaker measures, starting from June 2, and gradually resume economic and social activities.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat flight departs from Qatar with 154 Indians

An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 154 stranded Indians on board departed from Qatar on Sunday. This is the 14th flight from Doha under Vande Bharats mission which was launched early this month to bring back Indians strande...

HSBC appoints Indian-origin strategy expert in UK

London-headquartered HSBC has appointed an Indian-origin strategy expert to chart the banks growth plans in a post-pandemic scenario. According to The Sunday Times, Chira Barua has joined the bank as Group Head of Strategy and will assess w...

Over 2.44 lakh migrant workers have returned to C'garh: Govt

An estimated 2.45 lakh migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to their home states so far, a state government official said on Sunday. While 76,772 of them ret...

States' transmission charges key: Gadkari on MSME solar parks

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the entry of MSMEs in the solar park sector was a good idea but would only be viable if state governments reduce transmission charges. He was speaking through video conferencing to members of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020