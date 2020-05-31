Left Menu
Cricket-Sri Lanka begin training on Monday, S. Africa to follow suit

Updated: 31-05-2020 12:10 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka begin training on Monday, S. Africa to follow suit

A select group of Sri Lanka cricketers, mainly bowlers, will return to training on Monday, amid efforts to restart the game after the coronavirus shutdown, the cricket board said on Sunday. Professional cricket has been suspended since March because of the pandemic, with Sri Lanka's home series against England and South Africa among its casualties.

Thirteen players will check into a hotel for a 12-day residential camp at the Colombo Cricket Club, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement. "The players taking part in the camp represent a general squad chosen from across all formats, and primarily consist of bowlers, as they need more time for conditioning before going into active competition," it said.

A coaching and support staff of four will oversee the training, during which players will not be allowed outside the hotel premises and the practice venue. The SLC would ensure everyone at the training camp adhered to the government health regulations, it added.

Sri Lanka are preparing to host India for a limited-overs series in July. However, India's cricket board has said it will wait for more clarity regarding curbs on international travel before making a decision on the tour.

On Saturday, South Africa also allowed training and playing of professional non-contact sport, a decision welcomed by its cricket board. "This is a big boost for the operational side of our cricket," Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting chief executive, Jacques Faul, said in a statement.

CSA's COVID-19 steering committee will meet on Monday to draw up a protocol for the return to training and playing, he added. On Saturday, Britain allowed elite competitive sport in England to resume behind closed doors from Monday, in compliance with strict conditions.

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha.

'Discounted Deaths' and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political.

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing.

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan's courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19

Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer- Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital here.

SGPGIMS develops RNA-based COVID-19 testing technology

The Department of Molecular Medicine and Biotechnology of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGIMS has developed the first rapid RNA-based test that can detect COVID-19 infection.

Vande Bharat flight departs from Qatar with 154 Indians

An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 154 stranded Indians on board departed from Qatar on Sunday.

HSBC appoints Indian-origin strategy expert in UK

London-headquartered HSBC has appointed an Indian-origin strategy expert to chart the banks growth plans in a post-pandemic scenario.
