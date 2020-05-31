Left Menu
48 COVID-19 cases reported in a day in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total 453

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:56 IST
Representative image

Forty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the total tally in the district to 453, officials said. Nine of the patients were found positive during the day, while the reports of 39 came in late in the night, the officials said.

District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said that nine new COVID-19 cases were detected till 4 pm which took the tally to 414. "After that, results were received from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) in which 51 positive patients were declared. Of these, 39 are from Gautam Buddh Nagar, three are old patients with second sampling, while nine have been cross notified -- four each to Delhi and Bulandshahr and one to Ghaziabad," Dohare said.

The number of active cases in the district went up to 153, according to official statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded seven deaths due to the deadly virus.

Among the new patients four are men aged 22, 27, 28, and 45 and a woman aged 28 -- all of them relatives of a person who works at Zee Media in Noida's Sector 16 and had already tested positive for COVID-19, the official said. Others include a 23-year-old man from Sector 63, a 26-year-old man from Sector 36, both in Noida, and a 55-year-old man from Village Chichli and a 27-year-old woman from Gaur City, both in Greater Noida, he added.

Of the 39 cases found later on Sunday, five belonged to a same family from Sector 48, while nine were contacts of a previous patient, Dohare said. Also, 21 patients belonging to different areas of the district were suffering from influenza-like illness, while four others including a cancer patient tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

A 46-year-old man was discharged from Sharda Hospital on Sunday after being cured, he said.

