Soccer-English Championship sets June 20 restart date

Soccer-English Championship sets June 20 restart dateReuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 01:47 IST
England's second tier Championship plans to resume play on June 20, more than three months after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the English Football League (EFL) said on Sunday.
It said the provisional date was subject to all safety requirements and government guidance being met and clubs receiving clearance from local authorities to stage home matches.
