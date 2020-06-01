Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan considering re-opening door to some foreigners - media

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-06-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 08:27 IST
Japan considering re-opening door to some foreigners - media

Japan is considering re-opening its borders to travellers from selected countries which have low levels of coronavirus infections, as it begins to ease restrictions put in place earlier this year to control the outbreak. As schools, cinemas, sports clubs and department stores reopened in the nation's capital Tokyo on Monday, media have reported that the government is also planning to allow travellers from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand into the country in the coming months.

There was no immediate comment from the foreign ministry. Around 17,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Japan as of early Monday, with roughly 900 deaths.

Since February, Japan has banned entry by foreigners to limit the spread of the virus from overseas visitors. The government is considering allowing business travellers from the four countries to enter if they test negative for COVID-19 in two separate tests conducted upon departure from their home country and arrival in Japan, the Asahi Shimbun reported, citing unnamed sources.

Once permitted into the country, visitors' movements would be restricted to areas including place of stay, company offices and factories, the newspaper said, adding that use of public transportation would be banned. Along with Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand are members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), and have strong trade ties with Japan.

Southeast Asia accounts for just 4.4% of global COVID-19 infections, according to the World Health Organisation, much lower than the Americas or Europe, which each account for roughly 40%. Vietnamese youth are the fastest-growing group of foreign workers in Japan. Many arrive as part of a technical trainee programme set up by the Japanese government, which is widely seen as a way to bring in blue-collar labour in immigration-shy Japan.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for direction to Delhi govt to provide basic facilities to migrant labourers

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to take all measures for the welfare of migrant labourers, including providing them basic facilities and checking the spread of coronavirus among them. The...

COVID-19 lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition govt

Over 2 lakh parents from across the country have signed a petition demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the COVID-19 situation improves or a vaccine is ready. The petition comes following the governments announcement that sc...

Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases here. Delhi borders to...

Looting rampant in downtown Washington

Looting was rampant in downtown Washington and elsewhere in the city as protests over George Floyds death turned violent for a third straight nightProtesters broke into a branch of Capital Bank, and empty jewelry boxes could be seen scatter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020