On quarantine, UK minister says we need to protect the nation's health

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:25 IST
On quarantine, UK minister says we need to protect the nation's health
British Business Secretary Alok Sharma (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@AlokSharma_RDG)

British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday that the quarantine for international travelers that has so angered some airlines was important to take care of the health of the country.

"We have to make sure that we are taking care of the health of the nation," Sharma said when asked by Sky why the airline industry was being destroyed by the quarantine.

"There is going to be a three-week rolling review of the quarantine measures," Sharma said. He did not directly answer when asked if he would be happy if the quarantine, due to begin on June 8, was scrapped.

