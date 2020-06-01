Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not advisable to open religious places now, says noted epidemiologist

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:06 IST
Not advisable to open religious places now, says noted epidemiologist

Guidelines allowing opening of religious places from June 8 has earned a thumbs down from a noted public health expert and Epidemiologist, who said it would risk higher number of infections in view of greater density in such places, particularly elderly. Professor and Head of Life Course Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, Giridhara R Babu said it is not the most advisable thing to do at the current stage.

"First of all, religious institutions are not the most vital factor for survival, though for a lot of people, mental health is affected because of the sudden lockdown and lack of normal ways of functioning," he told P T I. "Most of the religions have provision to worship from their houses. It is risky to open religious institutions because most of them are closed spaces, density is highest inside most places and the vulnerable like the elderly visit the most," Prof. Babu said.

The gathering of elderly together at one place along with the young and healthy ones would pose a higher risk as the latter may ignore mild symptoms and not follow the guidelines, he said. Prof. Babu, who has worked with World Health Organisation for nearly six years, during which his efforts included stopping polio transmission in the state of Karnataka and initiation of Measles surveillance, blamed influx of people from other States for the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Giving an example, Prof Babu said Karnataka reported 248 COVID-19 cases last Friday, including 227 with inter-state travel history, especially Maharashtra. According to him, guidelines for preventing large congregations must be clear, strict and binding throughout the country.

"The next course of infection spread mostly occurs through clusters. Among them, clusters that mix elderly and other vulnerable with healthy are more dangerous," added Prof. Babu, who is trained in Epidemiology (MPH and PhD) from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).PTI RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Badrinath chief priest for suspension of yatra till June 30

Badrinath chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri on Wednesday urged the Uttarakhand government to keep the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30 for safety reasons in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The s...

Three West Indies players refuse to tour England as squad announced for Test series

Three West Indies players -- Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul -- on Wednesday refused to tour England for next months proposed three-Test series, which will be conducted in a bio-secure environment to combat the COVID-19 threat....

Germany, shocked by George Floyd death, vows to counter racism

The German government is shocked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed American black man, at the hands of police and must work to counter racism at home like other countries, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.The death of George ...

Ukrainian soccer team finds 25 cases of virus

A Ukrainian soccer team has found 25 cases of the coronavirus among players and staff. The Ukrainian soccer association says the cases at Karpaty Lviv came from tests on 65 people. None of the players or staff members have been named.The Uk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020