187 fresh COVID-19 cases & 1 death reported in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:54 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka reported 187 fresh positive COVID-19 cases and a related fatality, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,408 and the death toll to 52, the health department said on Monday. It said 117 out of 187 cases are returnees from other states, mostly from neighboring Maharashtra, while three returned from the UAE.

As of June 1 evening, cumulatively 3,408 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 52 deaths and 1,328 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said that out of 2,026 active cases, 2,014 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 12 are in Intensive Care Units.

On Monday, 110 patients were discharged. A 90-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban became the 52nd COVID-19 related fatality in the state.

The elderly patient was secondary contact of a patient earlier tested positive. He was admitted on May 24, in view of de-saturation.

On May 24 the sepsis worsened along with multi-organ failure and he died on May 31 at a designated hospital, the bulletin said. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounted for 73, followed by Bengaluru urban 28, Kalaburagi 24, Hassan 16, Mandya 15, Shivamogga 9, Chikkaballapura 5, Dakshina Kannada 4, Ballari 3, two each from Bidar, Bagalkote and Dharwad, and one each from Vijayapura, Kolar, Haveri and Ramanagara.

Bengaluru urban district still tops the list of positive cases with a total of 385 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 305 and Yadgir and Mandya 285. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total of 237, followed by Kalauragi 128 and Davangere 121.

A total of 3,04,816 samples have been tested so far, out of which 11,241 were tested on Monday alone. So far 2,97,052 samples reported as negative and out of them 10,807 reported negative on Monday.

