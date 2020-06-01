Left Menu
Singapore's health ministry confirms 408 new coronavirus cases, one death

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:39 IST
Singapore confirmed 408 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its health ministry said, bringing the city-state's tally to 35,292.

All the fresh cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. The city-state reported one new death, resulting from COVID-19 complications, taking the total deaths to 24.

