Coronavirus cases cross 20,000 mark in Delhi, Death toll climbs to 523

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:04 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000 mark on Monday while the death toll has risen to 523, authorities said. As many as 8,746 patients have recovered, while there are 11,565 active cases. In a bulletin issued on Monday, the Delhi health department said the total number of cases has mounted to 20,834. The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 523, including 50 COVID-19 deaths that took place between April 7 and May 31, nine fatalities on May 25 and 10 on May 30, it said

The cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-1 as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals, the health department said

With the highest daily rise of 1,295 cases on Sunday, the total number of cases reported in the national capital had reached 19,844. This was the first time that over 1,200 COVID-19 cases were reported in the city in a day. As many as 6,238 patients are in home isolation while there are 2,748 patients admitted in various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS, Jhajjhar. Out of the admitted patients, 219 are in ICU and 42 on ventilators. The government has carried out 2,17,537 tests till now. The total number of containment zones is 124. Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government had recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.  Delhi LG Anil Baijal held a meeting with senior officer to review the COVID -19 situation in Delhi, the authorities said. Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a daily review meeting with officers of Health department, other officials and Medical directors of dedicated Delhi government Hospitals for COVID-19. A revised order has been issued regarding paid quarantine at designated hotels, the bulletin said. An order has been issued to add one more additional hotel for accommodation of Delhi government officers for COVID treatment.

